Residents fall to mattresses and mom drops her baby to safety as Dallas building burns

The mother of an infant was among a group of six people who found themselves trapped in a Dallas apartment building as it burned on Wednesday.

Dallas police officers were responding to a call at 11760 Ferguson Road when they noticed smoke coming from an apartment complex close by, they said in a news release.

They attended the scene, knocking on doors to ensure everyone was out of the building.

Then they learned that an additional six people were trapped in two units on the third floor.

“The breezeway where you enter their apartments had become completely engulfed in flames,” the release said.

Police and apartment residents stacked mattresses outside the windows so that the residents could escape, according to ABC News.

The baby, however, proved a challenge.

Bryon Campbell told TV station KTVT that he saw a woman holding a baby out a window.

“I told her to drop the baby down,” he said.

“First she hesitated. I told her I’m going to catch the baby. So she finally trusted me, and she dropped the baby.”

Here’s some body cam footage of first responders’ efforts to evacuate the building:

All escaped the building, but the fire has left 40 people without a place to live, just before Thanksgiving.

Three people were hurt in the blaze — that included a firefighter who suffered burns, McClatchy reported.