World
November 21, 2018 10:11 pm

Residents fall to mattresses and mom drops her baby to safety as Dallas building burns

By Online Journalist  Global News

Several residents and police officers helped to rescue six people, including a baby, that got trapped in an apartment on fire in Dallas on Wednesday. Video shows residents jumping from the third-floor onto mattresses on the ground to escape the fire. Dallas police said that everyone was evacuated from the building safely. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. WARNING: Video contains disturbing images not suitable for all viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

A A

The mother of an infant was among a group of six people who found themselves trapped in a Dallas apartment building as it burned on Wednesday.

Dallas police officers were responding to a call at 11760 Ferguson Road when they noticed smoke coming from an apartment complex close by, they said in a news release.

Coverage of apartment fires on Globalnews.ca:

They attended the scene, knocking on doors to ensure everyone was out of the building.

Then they learned that an additional six people were trapped in two units on the third floor.

“The breezeway where you enter their apartments had become completely engulfed in flames,” the release said.

Police and apartment residents stacked mattresses outside the windows so that the residents could escape, according to ABC News.

The baby, however, proved a challenge.

READ MORE: North Vancouver apartment fire displaces dozens

Bryon Campbell told TV station KTVT that he saw a woman holding a baby out a window.

“I told her to drop the baby down,” he said.

“First she hesitated. I told her I’m going to catch the baby. So she finally trusted me, and she dropped the baby.”

Here’s some body cam footage of first responders’ efforts to evacuate the building:

All escaped the building, but the fire has left 40 people without a place to live, just before Thanksgiving.

Three people were hurt in the blaze — that included a firefighter who suffered burns, McClatchy reported.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
apartment fire dallas
dallas apartment fire
dallas apartment fire jumping
dallas apartment fire mattresses
dallas apartment mattresses
dallas apartment mattresses jump
mattresses dallas apartment
residents jump apartment fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News