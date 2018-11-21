Thousands without power in New Brunswick

Approximately 9,623 NB Power customers in southeastern New Brunswick are in the dark Wednesday evening as the result of unplanned power outages.

According to the utility’s outage map, 3,279 customers are without power in the Sackville-area while 5,958 are in the dark in Shediac and Cap-Pelé region.

Crews are responding to outages in the Shediac and Sackville area. Please check https://t.co/qyGRAtW91T for updates. pic.twitter.com/h1AXaDnuDm — NB Power (@NB_Power) November 21, 2018

The cause for the outages was not immediately clear.

The utility said in a tweet that its power crews are responding to the outages.

There are also 381 customers in Charlotte County without power.