November 21, 2018 7:53 pm
Updated: November 21, 2018 7:56 pm

Thousands without power in New Brunswick

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Approximately 9,623 NB Power customers in southeastern New Brunswick are in the dark Wednesday evening as the result of unplanned power outages.

According to the utility’s outage map, 3,279 customers are without power in the Sackville-area while 5,958 are in the dark in Shediac and Cap-Pelé region.

The cause for the outages was not immediately clear.

The utility said in a tweet that its power crews are responding to the outages.

There are also 381 customers in Charlotte County without power.

