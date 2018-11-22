Plan for 16-year-old voters passed by Winnipeg school board

The Winnipeg School Division has cleared the first hurdle in allowing 16-year-olds the right to vote in school board elections.

The proposal, brought forward by Ward 3 trustee Mark Wasilyw, calls on the province to amend the Municipal Councils and School Boards Elections Act.

It was passed unanimously by the school board Wednesday.

“Ever since this has come up, I’ve heard from school trustees in Brandon and from St. James that they’re interested in doing similar motions in their school divisions,” said Wasilyw.

“I’ve been hearing that city councillors are going to be pursuing this at city hall.”

Wasilyw told 680 CJOB in early November that he felt students – those most affected by school board decisions – should have the right to vote for trustees, and that allowing them to do so would help to increase low voter turnout.

A Winnipeg lawyer and past vice-chair of the school division, Wasilyw is also calling for opening up school board elections to non-Canadians who live in the relevant districts.

“The more people actually think about this and look at the issue, the more they’re going to question why we’ve been doing things the way we do,” he said Wednesday.

“Why are we preventing people who live and pay taxes in our jurisdiction from having a say in how their tax dollars are being spent?”

The next step is for the board to meet with Manitoba’s education minister to continue the process.

