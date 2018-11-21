Throw away all romaine lettuce to avoid E. coli outbreak, warns Kingston health unit

The Public Health Agency of Canada is warning people about an E. coli outbreak that is being linked to romaine lettuce.

The alert was issued Tuesday afternoon and since then, there have been 18 cases found in Canada. Three of these cases were in Ontario while the rest were in Quebec.

There have also been some cases in the United States — one of them is very serious and severely affected an individual’s kidneys.

There is a recall in place in the U.S., but in Canada, there is no recall, but a public warning has been issued.

Global News spoke with the Kingston Frontenac Lennox & Addington Public Health unit which said, if you have any romaine lettuce in your fridge, you should get rid of it right away.

They also recommend washing the area where the lettuce was stored with soap and water.

If you’re concerned that you may have consumed contaminated romaine lettuce, then the symptoms to look out for are headaches, upset stomach or diarrhea within 24 to 72 hours of consumption. If you have any of these symptoms, the health unit recommends that you seek medical attention immediately.