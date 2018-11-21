Townhouse which houses controversial North Vancouver hostel appears to be up for sale

The infamous Oasis House Hostel in North Vancouver has another listing online.

However, this time, it’s not for short-term rentals. It seems owner Emily Yu is putting her townhouse up for sale.

Yu has been embroiled in a legal battle with both her strata and the City of North Vancouver after converting her home into a 14-bed hostel.

She was recently found in contempt for disobeying a B.C. Supreme Court order to stop all short-term rentals.

Neighbours said it appeared she was back in business recently, however, and neighbour Chris Stoker said he saw people with suitcases leaving Yu’s townhome.

He alleges the trio confirmed they were guests of Yu’s hostel.

Yu denies the reports.

“These are rumours and I really don’t have time for the rumours,” she said.

Neighbours are still skeptical of the listing because there are no “for sale” signs and the sparse listing with no pictures is asking for $1.1 million for the split-level unit.

Units in the same complex have recently sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars less.

In a call to the listings agent, Elvis Ng, his assistant told Global News he could not provide any information on when there might be an open house or any further information on the listing.

Yu could not be reached for comment at this time.