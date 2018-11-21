Retired Tiger Cat linemen take aim at the political trenches

Two former Hamilton Tiger Cat linemen hope voters will clear their path to the House of Commons.

Peter Dyakowski and Marwan Hage are seeking nominations to run as Conservative candidates in next year’s federal election.

In making their announcement at Tim Hortons Field on Wednesday morning, Dyakowski and Hage agreed that Hamilton needs fresh perspectives to strengthen its economic competitiveness.

Dyakowski promises that they will not be “wallflowers” or “shrinking violets,” but will instead be the strong voices that are needed “to put the people of Hamilton front and centre” and “make sure they are heard in Ottawa.

Dyakowski is seeking the Conservative nomination on Hamilton Mountain, a riding currently held by the New Democrat MP Paul Miller.

Hage would run as the party’s candidate in Hamilton East-Stoney Creek, where Liberal Bob Bratina is the MP.

Dyakowski says they made the announcement together because they spent seven seasons “playing side by side in Hamilton, fighting with the city’s name on our chests,” adding that they share “a strong desire to serve.”