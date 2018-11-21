N.S. RCMP officers cleared of wrongdoing after man fatally shot in Westphal

Three Nova Scotia RCMP officers who fatally shot a 24-year-old man in Westphal, N.S., in May will not face charges, according to the provincial police watchdog.

Serious Incident Response Team [SiRT] director Felix Cacchione says police received a call shortly after 8 a.m. on May 26 regarding a man with a firearm who was threatening to kill another man inside a home.

Cacchione says the suspect fled the home with the firearm and entered a nearby wooded area.

A canine unit tracked the suspect, who emerged from the wooded area with the firearm, according to Cacchione.

“The officer commanded the suspect to stop and drop his weapon, but he did not comply,” SiRT said in a written decision Wednesday. “The male turned his head and looking at the officers, placed his gun level to his waist and pointed it in the direction of the officers.”

The officers fired four shots at the suspect in self-defence, according to SIRT. Three bullets hit the suspect; two in the abdomen and one in the leg. He died from his injuries shortly after first aid had begun.

The day after the shooting, SiRT identified the victim as Bradley Thomas Clattenburg of Truro.

SiRT’s investigation found the officers “believed their lives were in danger” and the use of their firearms was ”justified in the circumstances,” so no charges are warranted.

SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.