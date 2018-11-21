2 people sent to hospital after falling off Dead Man’s Cliff in Calgary
Two people were taken to the hospital after falling off a cliff in Calgary’s Edworthy Park.
EMS said the call came in at around 2:44 a.m. Wednesday for a report that two people had been injured in an area of the park called Dead Man’s Cliff.
EMS said they transported a woman in her late teens and a man in his early 20s to Foothills Hospital in serious, but stable condition.
EMS added accessing the two injured people was difficult due to the location and terrain.
