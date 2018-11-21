Canada
November 21, 2018 8:03 am

2 people sent to hospital after falling off Dead Man’s Cliff in Calgary

By Online journalist  Global News

File photo.

Kendra Slugoski, Global News
Two people were taken to the hospital after falling off a cliff in Calgary’s Edworthy Park.

EMS said the call came in at around 2:44 a.m. Wednesday for a report that two people had been injured in an area of the park called Dead Man’s Cliff.

EMS said they transported a woman in her late teens and a man in his early 20s to Foothills Hospital in serious, but stable condition.

EMS added accessing the two injured people was difficult due to the location and terrain.

