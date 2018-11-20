Promote expression through art: Lethbridge library encouraging youths to enter local art show

The Lethbridge Public Library is encouraging youths to tap into their creative sides by putting out a call for kids to submit their artwork for an upcoming show this month.

“We want to promote emotional regulation and emotional expression and art is one of the best ways to do that,” said Ashley Northey, a children’s services assistance at the library.

The call is open for all children under the age of 12 to bring their art into the library until Nov. 30. Submissions will then be displayed in the ‘kids corner’ of the library as part of the annual Art Show and Gala. The show on Dec. 29 has a theme of celebrating the public’s favourite moments from 2018, however all artwork submitted will be showcased until Jan. 5, 2019.

“A big value for us is empowering children and their families, and art is an expression that really builds confidence when you’re displaying your art and you’re proud of the things you’ve done,” said Northey.

“We’re excited to see more children explore their creative sides for this show.”

After the walls overflowed with art last year, the staff hopes to see that success again this year with more submissions before the deadline hits.