Art by women, femme, gender non-conforming artists gets Lethbridge showcase

Celebrating women, femmes and non-conforming gender artists, a new exhibit will be open at the Dr. Foster Penny Gallery in downtown Lethbridge starting August 24th.

Displaying more than 30 pieces of artwork from 19 ‘under-represented’ artists, the gallery exhibit, which is named “Intimacy,” will be displayed in conjunction this year’s Flip Fest.

“We want celebrate women, femme and gender non-conforming artists and provide a platform for this art to be shown,” said curator Kylie Fineday.

Exploring the ideals of intimacy, gender stereotyping and self-love, Fineday adds that this gallery provides a safe place for both the artists involved and the viewing public to express themselves.

“We’re aiming to provide a safe space for women, gender non-conforming and femme artists as well as visitors to see themselves as represented when they come and visit the exhibition.”

The exhibit will be open and free for the public to view at the Dr. Foster Penny Gallery until September 24th