Peterborough’s Venture North event aims to help startups find funding to succeed

Pilates instructor Jessica Dalliday wanted to expand her business online, but she knew she couldn’t do it alone, so she reached to Peterborough’s Innovation Cluster, a program that helps startups establish their business.

“I had a lot of help from the Innovation Cluster to make sure I was doing things properly, make a proper business plan, and then they introduced me to the right people to get the right funding resources where I met Community Futures.”

Community Futures is just one organization at this Funding Forum. It’s an event aimed at helping local businesses get the money they need to succeed, whether that’s from government grants or private investors.

“Fill out one of our applications which is on our website, complete that, then we meet face to face and work through how things are looking and we make a decision within 48 hours internally,” said Ryan Plumpton, the loans officer with Community Futures Peterborough.

So, what does it take to start your own businesses?

“That is the million-dollar question. Funding is such an important piece of the startup journey for a lot of small businesses, and it depends what kind of business that you have, what kind of capital resources you’re going to need,” said Cara Walsh with Peterborough & the Kawarthas Economic Development.

While Dalliday knows she has a long way to go, she says she wouldn’t be where she is today without the community support.

“It’s very uncomfortable, I will tell you that. It’s not all fun and games all the time, but definitely reach out for help because it’s really hard on your own,” said Dalliday.

If you’re an inspiring entrepreneur who could use a little bit of help, visit the Venture North building on George Street, a downtown hub for new entrepreneurs and businesses.