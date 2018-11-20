Sentence upheld for Alberta man convicted of torturing roommate

The Alberta Court of Appeal has upheld the indefinite prison sentence a dangerous offender is serving for torturing and starving his roommate.

Dustin Paxton was convicted in 2012 for the prolonged and brutal abuse of a man who was his friend and roommate.

A judge designated him a dangerous offender and sentenced him to an indeterminate period in prison.

Paxton appealed the sentence, but the Appeal Court ruled the original trial judge was correct in ruling that an indeterminate sentence was the only way to adequately protect the public.

The same court rejected an appeal of Paxton’s convictions in 2016.

Paxton’s victim was emaciated, battered and bleeding when Paxton dropped him off, near death, at a Regina hospital in April 2010.