Moncton commits $20K of emergency funds towards homeless situation, asks province for $400K

The City of Moncton has committed to spending $20,000 to help emergency shelters in the city — but are hoping to get more funding from the New Brunswick government.

At the Monday meeting of Moncton council, Paul Pellerin brought forward a resolution asking for the money to come from the city’s emergency funds. There was unanimous council support for the idea.

READ MORE: Residents of Fredericton tent city brace for snowstorm

Pellerin says it could be spent on a variety of items, such as utilities, purchasing cots, blankets and other items to help keep people warm.

City staff say details for the spending will be worked out and announced at a Dec. 3 council meeting, but Catherine Dallaire, the city’s general manager of recreation, culture and events, says some remaining funds could be handed out as part of an “immediate response.”

“We’ll be looking at this from a two-pronged approach in terms of a temporary overnight shelter to get us through the next four months,” says Jocelyn Cohoon, the city’s director of leisure services.

“As well as a daytime warming program potentially with some of our community partners.”

Mayor Dawn Arnold confirmed she met with the province’s new finance minister, Ernie Steeves, and requested $400,000 from the provincial government to also go towards the issue.

A shelter for the winter months would need staffing, beds and/or cots, as well as utilities to be paid for.

Approximately 120 people have been “living rough,” according to Lisa Ryan, director of outreach services for the Greater Moncton YMCA.

Ryan says that number will be updated this week, but is pleased to see action being taken.

“The individuals that we have out there right now — they just don’t feel they have the option to stay in a shelter,” she says. “We want to ensure that they’re safe through the winter.”

WATCH: Support workers sound the alarm on spike in Moncton homelessness ahead of winter season

She says the issue doesn’t just exist in Moncton, but more resources for mental health and addictions are needed from the provincial and federal governments.

Ryan says housing-first models are extremely important, and more attention needs to be focused on affordable housing as a whole.

The spotlight on homelessness has grown after a tent camp in the city was torn down earlier this month. Along with an early winter, it’s an urgent time for everyone.

Cohoon says an update will be announced in the coming days.