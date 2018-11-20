MEC opening store at Saskatoon’s Midtown Plaza

MEC (Mountain Equipment Co-op) is coming to Saskatoon.

The Vancouver-based company will be opening a 20,000 square-foot store in Midtown Plaza.

“MEC’s new store in the heart of Saskatoon will support our 60,000 existing members in the province and encourage new ones to join the fold,” said MEC CEO David Labistour.

“Saskatoon is the province’s gateway city to outdoor recreation – our new store will bring our product selection, programs and services to more members and be closer to where they live, work and play.”

MEC said the new store will be part of the community and offer classes and clinics to get people active and outside.

Some of the programs MEC said it will offer included backpacking, navigating with a map and compass, and DIY bike repairs.

The store is part of Midtown’s major redevelopment project and will include a timber canopy over the entrance, full height curtain wall glazing, and a new interior mall architectural treatment that will be first of its kind for the Co-op.

MEC expects the Saskatoon store will create roughly 50 jobs once it opens in spring 2020.