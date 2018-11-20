Holodomor remembered with special service from Sask. government

Members of the Saskatchewan government joined the province’s Ukrainian community Tuesday afternoon in a service, remembering the lost lives during the Ukraine famine in 1932-33.

“Eighty-five years ago, millions of Ukrainians lost their lives in a senseless act of brutality,” Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan-Ukraine Relations Greg Ottenbreit said.

“Today we remember the pain and suffering of those lost, many of them children and honour the survivors. Recognizing Holodomor ensures we learn from history so this never happens again.”

The service is all part of Holodomor Memorial Week which takes place every November from the 19 to 25.

A candle was lit at the legislature building and will remain lit for the entire week to show unity with those around the global recognizing the Holodomor genocide.

The Soviet Union imposed a man-made famine in 1932-33 which killed up to 10,000 people, despite a record grain harvest.

Crops were confiscated and the government imposed regulations preventing people from leaving their communities to find food.

Saskatchewan’s legislative assembly was the first jurisdiction in North America to recognize this genocide and passed the Ukrainian Famine and Genocide (Holodomor) Memorial Day Act in 2008.

International Holodomor Memorial Day is recognized on the fourth Saturday of November.