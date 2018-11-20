Traffic
Flood closes Atwater Tunnel indefinitely

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

At least three cars are underwater after a flood closed Atwater Tunnel on Tuesday.

Firefighters responded around 10:30 a.m. after workers from natural gas company Énergir accidentally burst a pipe in the area.

Bruno Lachance, chief of Montreal’s fire department, said the water in the tunnel is about eight- to 10-feet high.

He added the tunnel won’t reopen for “many, many hours,” but could not give an estimate.

There are no reported injuries. Homes are not affected and the water quality in the area remains high, according to Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, who was on site, along with Sud-Ouest Mayor Benoit Dorais, to reassure residents.

Montreal police are on the scene to direct traffic.

A burst pipe has closed Atwater Tunnel indefinitely, Tues. Nov. 20, 2018.

Karol Dahl/Global News

