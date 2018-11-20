Flood closes Atwater Tunnel indefinitely

At least three cars are underwater after a flood closed Atwater Tunnel on Tuesday.

Firefighters responded around 10:30 a.m. after workers from natural gas company Énergir accidentally burst a pipe in the area.

Montreal mayor @Val_Plante on the ground at the Atwater Tunnel being briefed on the flooding situation. pic.twitter.com/YeNM8ZX5Si — Felicia Parrillo (@feliciaparrillo) November 20, 2018

Bruno Lachance, chief of Montreal’s fire department, said the water in the tunnel is about eight- to 10-feet high.

He added the tunnel won’t reopen for “many, many hours,” but could not give an estimate.

Tunnel Atwater fermé en raison d’une inondation suite à une conduite perforée | Je suis sur place accompagné du directeur du @MTL_SIM : aucune vie en danger; mesures d’urgence du #SOMtl décrétées; et les équipes sont sur place pour rétablir la situation. #polMtl pic.twitter.com/YyYHM1kNnO — Benoit Dorais (@benoitdorais) November 20, 2018

There are no reported injuries. Homes are not affected and the water quality in the area remains high, according to Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, who was on site, along with Sud-Ouest Mayor Benoit Dorais, to reassure residents.

Montreal police are on the scene to direct traffic.