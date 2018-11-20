Man charged with impaired driving after collision in Wasaga Beach

A man has been charged with impaired driving following a collision in Wasaga Beach.

According to police, on Monday just before 4:30 p.m., officers received a report of a collision at the intersection of River Road West and Westbury Road.

Police say during the investigation a field sobriety test was administered and resulted in the arrest of one of the drivers.

Officers say the man was transported to the Huronia West detachment for additional testing which resulted in readings over the legal limit.

According to police, 22-year-old Mackenzie Phillips has been charged with driving while ability impaired by alcohol, driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood, turning not in safety and novice driver driving with blood alcohol level above zero.

Police say his vehicle was impounded for seven days and his licence was suspended for 90 days.

Officers say Phillips is scheduled to appear in court in Collingwood on Dec. 18.