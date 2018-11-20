U.K. mall sorry for ‘interactive’ Christmas display with amorous polar bears

A mall in the U.K. has apologized after someone rearranged its polar bear holiday display, showing the bears in a lewd position. Shoppers were left scratching their heads (and most likely giggling into their hands).

Shoppers at Tynwald Mills in Isle of Man were surprised to see the mall’s display had been arranged to show the polar bears going full-on National Geographic putting the X(rated) in Xmas.

“Went to Tynwald Mills today and was quite amused yet disturbed by their placement of their Xmas polar bears,” Ruth Hogg tweeted along with a photo of the frisky bears.

“So a Shopping Centre on the Isle of Man just had their Christmas decorations done…” Liam Rice tweeted.

So a Shopping Centre on the Isle of Man just had their Christmas decorations done… 👀 pic.twitter.com/4s8MMsd9zn — Liam Rice (@Li4mricee) November 18, 2018

A third photo shows what appears to be a curious brown bear having a look at the X-rated display.

“Gives new meaning to riding the Polar Express!!” another chimed in.

Not my pics, but it seems Tynwald Mills wish us all a Merry F*cking Christmas. Gives new meaning to riding the Polar Express!! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OYuR1whsD2 — Laura 🤓 (@Lozzerlou) November 18, 2018

Mall officials had a bit of fun in explaining the unfortunate “interactive” display.

“We’d like to thank our customers for getting a little too into Christmas this year with our polar bears in the atrium and can reassure you the display has changed somewhat since setup,” the mall said on social media. “Apologies to anybody offended by our somewhat interactive display.

The shopping centre also shared an image of a polar bear cub wearing a onesie, suggesting the young bear was the result of frisky display.

“As if by magic!” the mall tweeted.