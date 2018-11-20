TTC rolls out new hybrid buses to bolster transit network

Toronto commuters will be able to board more environmentally friendly hybrid buses by year’s end.

Transit officials say 55 hybrid buses will be delivered by the end of December with 200 more by the end of 2019.

Sixty all-electric buses will also be added to the fleet by the end of 2019.

The $370-million cost of the new buses will be split between the city of Toronto and the federal government through the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF).

The hybrid buses will be powered by an electric motor linked to an onboard battery system that produces electricity when needed.

All onboard systems such as doors, air conditioning and heating, and power steering will also be fully electric.

City officials say the Toronto Transit Commission is using PTIF for its green bus procurement program as part of Toronto’s mandate to reduce 80 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.