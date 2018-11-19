Children and seniors in Toronto make music together

There’s a retirement home in Etobicoke where elders are bonding with babies and toddlers through music.

“Fun with Music Together is an international research based, early childhood music education program,” said Wendy Coles, Centre Director, Fun with Music Together.

“We wanted to bring in generations to our centre because we felt there was a need to have intergenerational activities.”

Music has no boundaries and the weekly classes held at Chartwell Retirement Residence prove that. Some of the residents light up in ways that the staff haven’t noticed with any other activity.

“I thought it was so down to earth,” said Pamela Grater, a resident at the Scarlett Heights Chartwell Retirement Residence.

“It was really something that we understood. We all enjoyed it.”

READ MORE: Durham high school choir chosen to perform at Carnegie Hall this spring

“There are a lot of cognitive benefits to making music, but the biggest thing is the connection,” said Coles.

“A lot of times seniors are isolated in our culture and this music program gets them participating with other generations.”

Parents and children from birth to six years visit the residence every Wednesday to make music together with the residents. The aim is simple: explore music in any way you want to.

“I thought those little ones were so good,” said Grater. “They make you happy and they look like they’re enjoying it.”

“Every week the residents will tell you this is the best part of their week. This is what they look forward to the most,” said Coles.