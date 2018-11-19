Penticton RCMP asking for public’s help to ID man’s remains found in 1991

Penticton RCMP are hoping for a new lead on an old case.

RCMP said a hunter was walking 4.5 kilometres north of Chute Lake Road back in November 1991, when he found human remains and called the police.

Police said they conducted a detailed search of the area, but the remains had been scattered by animals.

They couldn’t recover a complete skeleton but did locate some personal belongings.

Police estimate that the man’s remains had been at the scene for up to five years.

Officials could not determine the cause of death.

The man is estimated to be between 30 to 60 years old and approximately five-feet-eight-inches tall. Police said there were no dental fillings present, and the man had several missing teeth.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.