Penticton dog missing after car crash found 18 days later

A Penticton dog is going to be sleeping at home on Sunday night for the first time in more than two weeks.

The dog named Penny was found by the SPCA in a residential yard in Penticton on Sunday, not far from her owner’s home.

Penny had been missing since Halloween when she ran away after her owner, Ken McLennan, was hit by a car while taking Penny for a walk.

Sunday McLennan was at the hospital getting a CT scan, due to injuries suffered in the collision, when he heard the good news that Penny had been found.

“People in the hospital thought I was nuts. I had tears rolling down my face,” McLennan said.

“I know I’m sure the happiest guy in the world right now.”

McLennan said his dog is skinny and has an injury to her back leg, but is otherwise O.K.

Penny was found in the same residential yard where she was spotted on Saturday.

McLennan said SPCA had gone to the area to set up a trap for the dog but instead she walked right up to the SPCA branch manager.

“I would like to thank everybody that came out and searched for her and helped find her. I can’t even express how grateful I am to those people,” McLennan said.



