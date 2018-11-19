Okanagan weather: sunny days come to an end, make way for rain

The third weekend of November was filled with morning valley cloud and afternoon sunshine, but that trend will soon fizzle.

The week started out on a cool note on Monday with the mercury diving down to -6 to kickoff the week under a ridge of high pressure.

Sunshine kicked in during the day as the valley cloud dissipated, helping warm temperatures into mid-single digits in the afternoon.

Monday night will be cool with the mercury falling back to -5 as valley cloud redevelops into Tuesday morning.

After valley cloud clears on Tuesday, we should warm up into mid-single digits in the afternoon under a mix of sun and cloud.

This trend, which has become fairly steady over the past few days, will change on Wednesday as the upper ridge breaks down and clouds roll back in with a risk of a spotty shower.

The other significant difference you’ll notice is that mornings will be milder with the cloud cover keeping temperatures from falling much past the freezing mark at night.

Daytime highs stay mild, in mid-single digits for the rest of the week with a better chance of rain on Thursday and possibility even some snow mixing in by early Friday.

The weekend outlook is still a little shaky, but at this point Saturday is looking cloudier with a chance of precipitation and Sunday is likely to be a bit sunnier.

What is more clear is the fact that temperatures will slide up a few degrees above freezing both days in the afternoon.

