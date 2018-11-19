Calgary Stampeders coach apologizes for controversial comment in Western Final game

Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson apologized Monday for comments made during the CFL Western Final on Sunday against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

During Sunday’s game, television cameras caught an emotional Dickenson hollering at the officials about some calls, questioning why they were taking place in front of Winnipeg Blue Bombers coach Mike O’Shea and then saying “f—ing Canadian.”

“Out of frustration I said something I shouldn’t have,” Dickenson said Monday.

Dickenson said he’d talked to O’Shea later and texted him to make sure there was no bad blood between the coaches.

“It had nothing to do with him personally,” he added. “I just felt like the calls were coming out on their sideline as some calls come out on my sideline.

“I regret saying it. And also I have to own it and lesson learned and I apologize.”

Speaking Monday as the Bombers cleaned out their lockers following the 22-14 loss in Calgary, O’Shea made light of the incident.

“Well, I’m a proud expletive Canadian,” O’Shea quipped. “He and I have already spoken.”

“Things get [said] in the heat of the battle. It really is a heat-of-the-moment type of thing and I’ve got a good relationship with Dave.”

Asked what was said in their conversation, O’Shea said: “That’s between him and I. I’ve got a lot of respect for Dave.”

O’Shea went on to commend the Stampeders for their win.

“I congratulate him and the Stamps,” he said. “They won the game. They played extremely well and they beat us and they’re a good football team and I think we’re a good football team so, you know, they’re moving on and we’re not.”

The Calgary Stampeders will play against the Ottawa Redblacks on Nov. 26 in the Grey Cup final.

— With files from The Canadian Press