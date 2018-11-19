Quadra Island woman lost in wilderness for two days recounts rescue

Karen Talbot says she won’t go hiking again without a survival kit after what was supposed to be an hour-long dog walk turned into a two-night ordeal in the B.C. wilderness.

“Because we lost our way it was 48 hours,” the Quadra Island resident told Global News.

Shortly after 3 p.m. last Wednesday, Talbot and her friend Roberta Gazelle Robson, who was visiting from Haida Gwaii, left for a walk with Talbot’s dog Molly.

Soon after the trio began hiking on a trail on the north end of Quadra Island, a wrong turn landed them in a ravine.

READ MORE: ‘It’s amazing’: Pair of women lost on Quadra Island for 2 days rescued safely

“When we were heading out, she went too far to the left instead of going straight. She went down and so, we were lost,” Talbot said.

They decided to hunker down for the night. By Thursday, a major search and rescue effort was underway to find the women.

Talbot’s partner Greg Riggins was among the volunteers out scouring the island.

“The vehicle was found at around 5 a.m. in the morning and that’s when the panic set in,” Riggins told Global News.

WATCH: (Aired Nov. 16, 2018) Missing women found on Quadra Island

Talbot and Gazelle Robson managed to climb up a bluff where they attempted to wave to the helicopters they saw flying overhead. But the weather was changing fast.

“It was raining really, really hard and we had to get under shelter,” Talbot said.

Back home, her partner feared the worst.

“Everybody was just getting concerned cause we were losing light … and the forecast was that it was going to go down cold,” Riggins said.

Talbot says she and her friend cuddled up to a cedar tree to survive the second night outdoors.

“The cedar tree was really nice because it was dry underneath it.”

READ MORE: Hikers set out for Lynn Canyon, ended up at 1,100 metres, North Shore Rescue says

Still, the pair awoke cold and soaking wet on Friday — but it would turn out to be their lucky day.

Talbot heard the whistle of a local search volunteer and their rescue was in motion.

“It was wonderful to see her,” Talbot said.

Volunteers kept the women warm with a fire and food. By early afternoon, a helicopter was brought in to long-line the pair out.

Talbot and Gazelle Robson, who has since returned home to Haida Gwaii, are grateful to the 90 volunteers, including search and rescue teams, who helped bring them back from the backcountry.

“I’m glad to be here. Thank you very much,” Talbot said.

Greg Riggins says he’ll be keeping a closer eye on his partner from now on.

“Her and Roberta will have to be supervised when they’re out together,” he quipped.