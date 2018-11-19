KCTI Travels starts passenger bus service between Saskatoon and Edmonton

A Saskatchewan-based public transportation company has started a shuttle between Saskatoon and Edmonton.

The Alberta transportation department issued a permit to KCTI Travels allowing it to run a passenger bus service between the two provinces.

KCTI Travels said its service, which commenced operations on Nov. 19, can help patients get to Alberta for their medical treatment, as well as be an option for those travelling for business or holiday.

The Highway 16 route will also cover customers in North Battleford, Lloydminster, Vermillion and Vegreville.

The company said it would extend the schedule from five days a week depending on ridership.

Customers in Saskatoon will be picked up and dropped off at the Husky Gas Bar at 315 Marquis Dr., the same location where passengers boarded Greyhound when it was operational.

Tickets are $90 one-way, and can be purchased while boarding the bus or online.

According to the company’s website, KCTI Travels plans to extend its service to other parts of Saskatchewan in the coming future.