N.B. RCMP arrest two after seizing guns, drugs and prohibited weapons

The RCMP have arrested two men from northeastern New Brunswick after they say they seized drugs, guns and prohibited weapons in Pointe-Brûlée, N.B.

The Mounties say they carried out a search of a home on Pointe-Brûlée Road on Nov. 16.

READ MORE: Dennis Oland’s retrial in father’s murder to resume on Tuesday after unexpected delay

While at the home police say they seized drug paraphernalia, cash, firearms, prohibited weapons and what they believed to be cocaine.

A 45-year-old man from Pointe-Brûlée, N.B., and a 38-year-old man from Caraquet, N.B., were arrested at the home.

WATCH: Community policing returns to Saint John

Both men have since been released on a promise to appear at Caraquet Provincial Court in March 2019.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.