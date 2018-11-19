Saskatoon sports legend Bob Van Impe passes away

A legend in Saskatoon’s and the provincial sport scene has passed away.

Bob Van Impe died on Nov. 16 at the age of 96.

Van Impe became involved in softball has a recreational player during the Second World War, but made his mark on the sport when he moved to the administrative side.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Hilltops defeat Langley Rams, win fifth straight Canadian Bowl

He organized a team in the Saskatoon Amateur Softball League and in 1965, became the first commissioner of the Saskatoon Senior Men’s Softball League.

Van Impe was appointed commissioner of the Saskatchewan Amateur Softball Association the following year, and in 1969 was elected president of the Canadian Amateur Softball Association.

He later became active in the international softball scene and was on the board of directors of the Canadian Olympic Association.

Bob Van Impe Stadium in Saskatoon was named in his honour in 1984.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Huskies fall short in Mitchell Bowl

He was also named Kinsmen Sportsman of the Year in 1979, inducted into the Saskatoon Sports Hall of Fame in 1986, the International Softball Hall of Fame in 1987, Softball Canada’s Hall of Fame in 1990, and Saskatchewan’s Sports Hall of Fame in 2004

He is survived by three children and four grandchildren. His wife, Ena, passed away in 2002.