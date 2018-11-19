Grand slam of farts? Professional dart world rocked by players’ explosive fart allegations

The professional dart world has been rocked by explosive controversy after two opponents have accused each other of ripping silent but deadly toots during the Grand Slam of Farts Darts, on Friday.

Scotsman Gary Anderson, a two-time world champion, and Dutchman Wesley Harms both blamed each other for dropping farts during a breathtaking Grand Slam of Darts match. Anderson blew his opponent away 10-2 to move on to the quarter-finals, but Harms claimed his poor performance was due to his competitor farting on stage, leaving a “fragrant smell.”

“It’ll take me two nights to lose this smell from my nose,” Harms told Dutch station RTL 7.

READ MORE: Flatulent felon forces Kansas City detective to abort interrogation

However, Anderson put the blame on Harms, in a “smelt it, dealt it” kind of way.

“I thought Wesley had farted on stage,” Anderson told Dutch station RTL 7 following the match, denying breaking wind. “You can put your finger up my arse, there will be no smell there. I thought he had s**t, and I went ‘Oh, that’s dirty.’”

“It was bad. There was a stink, I thought it was him. Then he started playing better and I thought he must have needed to get some wind out,” Anderson said.

“So, who was it then?” Anderson was asked.

“Don’t tell me, there’s only a few boys up there,” the dart champ said.

Speaking with the BBC, Professional Darts Corp. (PDC) chairman Barry Hearn joked about the controversy, while noting the possibility of another suspect who was on stage at the time: referee and caller Russ Bray.

“We’ve got to get to the bottom of this,” Hearn said. “I guess people wonder if blowing off might constitute advanced gamesmanship. Then again, Russ was just about within farting distance.

READ MORE: Mom farts in yoga class, the internet can’t stop laughing

“Something doesn’t smell right. There is nothing worse than a silent fart,” Hearn told the BBC.

Bray, with over 20 years of experience in the dart profession, apparently denied to the BBC he was behind the stench.

“On a slightly more serious note, this is a top-level competition involving highly skilled sportsmen — so we have no intention of renaming the event the ‘Grand Slam of Farts’ as some have suggested,” Hearn told the BBC.