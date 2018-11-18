North Okanagan charity auction raises record amount

Bidders at the Kalamalka Rotary Club’s annual Dream Auction were especially generous this year.

The event, which has been going on for more than three decades, had its best year yet, raising $286,000 for charitable projects.

The funds raised will be donated to local and international projects by the Kalamalka Rotary Club.

Community groups who have a worthy project are able to apply for a grant from the Rotary Club until the end of December.

Forms for grant applications are available on the club’s website.

Last year, the Kalamalka Rotary Club used contributions to support projects such as the new Trades Training Centre at Okanagan College, solar panels to help the Vernon Restholm reduce costs and water filtration to provide clean water to 100 families in rural Haiti.

More than 400 people attended the event at Vernon’s Prestige Vernon Lodge on Saturday night.