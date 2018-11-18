Crime
Woman charged after allegedly assaulting 3 Winnipeg police officers with knife

While attempting to arrest a suspect on Saturday, police say three responding officers were assaulted and suffered injuries from a knife.

Three Winnipeg police officers are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after responding to reports of a woman allegedly vandalizing cars in the city’s north end.

Around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports of a person allegedly under the influence of meth and vandalizing vehicles in the 700 block of Stella Avenue.

Officers located the suspect a short time later. While attempting to arrest the woman, police say three of the four responding officers were assaulted and suffered injuries from a knife.

They received treatment in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Charmaine Cheyanne Grenier, 27, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, resisting a peace officer, possession of a weapon and mischief under $5,000.

She is currently in police custody.

Global News