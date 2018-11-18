Woman charged after allegedly assaulting 3 Winnipeg police officers with knife
Three Winnipeg police officers are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after responding to reports of a woman allegedly vandalizing cars in the city’s north end.
Around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports of a person allegedly under the influence of meth and vandalizing vehicles in the 700 block of Stella Avenue.
Officers located the suspect a short time later. While attempting to arrest the woman, police say three of the four responding officers were assaulted and suffered injuries from a knife.
They received treatment in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Charmaine Cheyanne Grenier, 27, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, resisting a peace officer, possession of a weapon and mischief under $5,000.
She is currently in police custody.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.