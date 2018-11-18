Saudi women are protesting strict clothing rules by wearing abayas inside out

Women in Saudi Arabia are protesting the country’s strict clothing laws by wearing their abayas — long, loose-fitting robes — inside out.

Using the hashtag #InsideOutAbaya, Saudi women are posting photos of themselves denouncing the kingdom’s rules.

READ MORE: As Saudi prince’s ‘revolutionary’ persona unravels, King Salman does damage control

Strict dress codes on women in Saudi Arabia have been enforced for several years, meaning they have to wear clothing such as headscarves and abayas in public.

However, in March, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the robes were not mandatory. Instead, he claimed both men and women are simply expected to dress modestly.

WATCH: Khashoggi describes living under Saudi crown prince’s ‘chauvinist’ rule

In an interview with CBS News, the crown prince said: “The laws are very clear and stipulated in the laws of Sharia [Islamic law]: that women wear decent, respectful clothing, like men.”

“This, however, does not particularly specify a black abaya or black head cover. The decision is entirely left for women to decide what type of decent and respectful attire she chooses to wear.”

READ MORE: Saudi Arabia announces it will let women drive

Months after that interview, women in Saudi Arabia say they haven’t seen a change in the way clothing rules are enforced.

One Twitter user named Nora Abdulkarim wrote that the online campaign is a means of “silent protest.”

Because #Saudi feminists are endlessly creative, they’ve come up with new form of protest & given it hashtag “inside-out Abaya” #العبايه_المقلوبه. They are posting pictures of selves wearing their Abayas inside-out in public as a silent objection to being pressured to wear it. — Nora Abdulkarim نورة الدعيجي (@Ana3rabeya) November 11, 2018

Another woman tweeted about the protest, writing: “As a #Saudi woman, I don’t enjoy freedom to cloth. I am forced by the law to wear Abaya (black robe) everywhere but my house, which. I. can’t. take. any. more.”

I will continue to wear abaya in this way to guarantee our freedom of clothing #Saudi #العباية_المقلوبة pic.twitter.com/mUzV0KJIDN — Fòva? (@_Furyrogue) November 12, 2018

Prince Mohammed has claimed in the past that he favours giving Saudi women more freedom. In June, women were given the ability to legally drive after decades of protests.

The kingdom also recently started allowing women to enter sports stadiums.

READ MORE: Who is Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mohammed?

However, the prince’s strategy of making the country appear slightly more progressive has also faced criticism.

The kingdom has arrested several female activists in the recent past and has been in a diplomatic row with Canada since Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland called for their release.

WATCH: Khashoggi describes living under Saudi crown prince’s ‘chauvinist’ rule

The crown prince is also embroiled in an international controversy over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Khashoggi was a critic of the Saudi royal family and was among those who called for greater freedom for women.