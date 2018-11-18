Halifax Regional Police ask public’s assistance in search for Dartmouth teen

Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in investigating a missing teenager from Dartmouth, N.S.

Eric Marshall, 14, was last seen at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday when he left a residence on Centre Street.

Marshall is described as an aboriginal man with a slim build, short dark hair and glasses.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a grey winter coat with a fur-trimmed hood, red hooded shirt and black and white sneakers.

Halifax police say they do not believe Marshall has met with foul play, but that his family and police are concerned for his well being.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is urged to contact police at 902-490-5020 or to call Crime Stoppers.