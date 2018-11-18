Fatal shooting in RM of Gimli under investigation

On Saturday at around 11:40 p.m Teulon RCMP responded to a call claiming a woman was shot while seated in a vehicle.

Upon arrival on Provincial Road 231, police determined the 20- year old victim had suffered life- threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Selkirk RCMP investigating city’s second homicide in a week

Following her arrival at a nearby hospital, she passed away a short time later.

RCMP have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the shooting, and are not searching for any other suspects. Police believe the shooting is not gang related.

Teulon RCMP, along with the RCMP Major Crime Unit are continuing to investigate.