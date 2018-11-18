Post removed after threat to Garden City Collegiate

Winnipeg police say a threat towards Garden City Collegiate has been dealt with after someone posted on social media they were “gonna start murdering people” at the school.

Cst. Rob Carver said they have identified a suspect, but couldn’t confirm if they had been arrested or charged. He said the suspect is a youth and is not a student at Garden City.

Carver said police were made aware Saturday evening. Seven Oaks School Division superintendent Brian O’Leary said police have spoken to the principal to the school and they’ve been assured there is no threat.

He said they are reaching out to staff and students today and letting them know it is “business as usual” on Monday.

“I’m gonna start murdering people. The f— your going do about it,” the post said.

Another post said, “I’ll turn those people into Virginia Tech…next up? GCC”.

The Instagram page has since been taken down.