City of Edmonton employees hold candlelight vigil highlighting the problem of harassment and discrimination in the workplace

Employees with the City of Edmonton are hoping a candlelight vigil in Churchill Square Saturday evening will continue a conversation about harassment and discrimination in the workplace.

It’s an issue that was first raised nearly one year ago following the results of a 2016 employee survey.

Those results showed one in five employees in the public service reported systematic harassment and discrimination.

“I know how proud people are serving the public, working for the city, because I see it everyday,” said Cecily Poohkay, one of the vigil organizers. “We just want to be able to do that in a respectable environment.”

Poohkay said she had experienced harassment herself and was one of a group of four people that lodged a formal complaint. She said it started while she was still on probation at the start of her career with the city.

“We unfortunately don’t know where things are at a year on,” Pookhay said.

Organizers of the vigil say the intent is to continue holding leadership at the city accountable for “the significant problems that continue to persist and fester, and to support staff who serve the public under these conditions.”

They hope the vigil will provide a safe and open place for employees to discuss what they’ve been experiencing and how to move forward.

“We use vigils when there’s been a loss and in this case there’s been a loss of trust between employees and leadership at the city,” Poohkay added.

The vigil will take place Saturday, November 17, at 5 p.m. at Churchill Square and will include a few speeches along with a moment of silence.

“The intention and purpose of this event is to hope that things can get better and that things will change,” Poohkay said.