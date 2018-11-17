Ontario PC Party passes resolution to not recognize gender identity

The Ontario PC Party has passed resolution to no longer recognize gender identity theory, sources tell Global News.

The vote happened Saturday morning, during the party’s three-day convention in Toronto.

The resolution says gender identity theory is “A highly controversial, unscientific ‘liberal ideology’; and, as such, that an Ontario PC Government will remove the teaching and promotion of ‘gender identity theory’ from Ontario schools and its curriculum.”

The vote was adopted as a party policy and is not binding government policy.

The policy, named Resolution R4, was proposed by Tanya Granic Allen, a former Ontario PC candidate in the June general election who was ousted following what the Ontario Liberals called “homophobic” comments in a 2014 video.

