Beauport man dies after Friday night residential building fire in Quebec City
A 70-year-old man is dead after a blaze tore through a three-storey residential building in Quebec City’s Beauport borough.
The four-alarm fire broke out at 10 p.m. Friday night on 112 Street.
Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of the building.
Firefighters discovered the victim on the second floor. He was unconscious and rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later passed away.
Two other people were taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The Red Cross was also on site to assist evacuees.
It took some 60 firefighters around five hours to bring the blaze under control.
In a tweet, the Service incendie de la Ville de Québec said crews went through more than 250 air canisters during the intervention.
The fire department is reminding the public of the importance to have working smoke detectors, less than 10 years old, on each floor of the home.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
— With files from La Presse Canadienne
