Beauport man dies after Friday night residential building fire in Quebec City

A 70-year-old man is dead after a blaze tore through a three-storey residential building in Quebec City’s Beauport borough.

The four-alarm fire broke out at 10 p.m. Friday night on 112 Street.

Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of the building.

READ MORE: Hudson community looking for answers after NOVA Boutique fire

INCENDIE | 4e alarme au 369 112 e rue | Pompiers toujours en opération | Plusieurs jets en fonction pour maîtriser l’incendie | Flammes qui s’échappent de la toiture pic.twitter.com/vU9upBIgMJ — Service incendie de la Ville de Québec (@SPCIQ) November 17, 2018

Firefighters discovered the victim on the second floor. He was unconscious and rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later passed away.

Two other people were taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

READ: Fire breaks out at ice hotel near Quebec City; structure still standing

The Red Cross was also on site to assist evacuees.

It took some 60 firefighters around five hours to bring the blaze under control.

WATCH: Fire officials urge residents to check smoke alarms, practice escape plans

In a tweet, the Service incendie de la Ville de Québec said crews went through more than 250 air canisters during the intervention.

INCENDIE | 4e alarme au 369 112 e rue | Changement et remplissage de plus de 250 cylindres d’air par la Section Logique depuis le début de l’intervention | Pompiers toujours en vérifications de propagation pic.twitter.com/t2PX76k0Kl — Service incendie de la Ville de Québec (@SPCIQ) November 17, 2018

The fire department is reminding the public of the importance to have working smoke detectors, less than 10 years old, on each floor of the home.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

— With files from La Presse Canadienne