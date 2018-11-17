Andrew Scheer to speak on second day of Ontario PC convention

Federal Conservative leader Andrew Scheer is set to speak Saturday morning during the second day of the Ontario PC convention.

The convention began Friday, November 16 and runs throughout the weekend at the Toronto Congress Centre.

Scheer is also scheduled to meet with Premier Doug Ford for a chat later in the day.

This is the first convention in 15 years to be held by the Ontario PCs while the party is in power.

Premier Ford gave a speech at the convention yesterday, which mainly consisted of congratulating the party for its election win and the legislation it passed since coming to power.

“We overcame 15 years of Liberal scandals, 15 years of mismanagement and waste. And together, we beat the NDP,” Ford said. “And since June, we have hit the ground running.”

The convention follows a tumultuous week for the party, which included the release of former PC leader Patrick Brown’s tell-all book.

Among the controversies released in the book are allegations of sexual misconduct against Finance Minister Vic Fedeli.

Fedeli denied the accusations during the week, saying, “Any accusation or insinuation to the contrary is false and malicious.”

Saturday is the last day the PC convention is open to the media.

On Sunday, only people who bought tickets will be allowed in, which is an uncommon move for a political convention.