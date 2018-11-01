Canada
November 1, 2018 9:29 am
Updated: November 1, 2018 9:57 am

Lawyers launching court actions against auto insurance companies in Ontario

By Staff Global News

A news conference is being held at Queen’s Park on Thursday by lawyers who plan to launch court actions against the largest auto insurance companies in Ontario.

This comes two weeks after a pair of private member’s bills were introduced at the Ontario legislature to stop auto insurance companies from using a person’s postal code or phone number to set premiums.

Parm Gill, a Tory legislator from Milton, Ont., says the practice means drivers from the suburbs around Toronto pay higher rates than people in other areas of the province.

NDP legislator Gurratan Singh says his bill, if passed, would require the Financial Services Commission of Ontario to refuse to approve risk classification systems that don’t consider the Greater Toronto Area as a single geographic region.

–With files from The Canadian Press

