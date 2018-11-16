‘This is what you practice for’: Blue Bombers ready for West Division Final

After a summer of tearing up the turf, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers had their last practice at Investors Group Field for the season on Friday.

In less than 48 hours, the Bombers will get a chance to play for a berth in the Grey Cup game when they tangle with the Calgary Stampeders in the West Division Final on Sunday. And managing the emotions is a big part of having success in a game of this magnitude, according to Bombers receiver Weston Dressler who’s played in three Grey Cups.

“The energy and the excitement level, the intensity level just kind of ramps up a little bit,” Dressler said. “So make sure you’re there, but don’t let those emotions and that excitement overtake you to the point where you’re doing things a little too fast, or missing little details.”

“This is what you practice for, and prepare for, so trust your instincts.”

No road team has won a division final in the CFL since 2013. But the Bombers will enter the contest in Calgary with wins in six of their last seven games, while the Stamps have lost three of their last four. And even though the Stamps have looked vulnerable in recent weeks, the Bombers won’t make the mistake of underestimating a team that’s qualified for the championship game the last two seasons.

“At the end of the day, they got a MOP (most outstanding player) candidate at the quarterback, they got a championship pedigree,” defensive back Chris Randle said.

“They’ve been in this spot before consistently. Year after year, this has been their home spot, so I wouldn’t think they’re vulnerable at all honestly.”

The Bombers rode a strong running game to get past the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the division semifinal and they’ll look to use that same recipe for success this week against a defence that ranked first in the entire CFL.

“Last couple years, they’ve been one of the top, if not the top defences in the league,” Dressler said.

“They don’t give up a whole lot. You don’t get any freebees, so you got to earn every yard against them.”

Linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox missed their last game with an injury, and didn’t practice all week. But head coach Mike O’Shea said Santos-Knox will make the trip to Cowtown with his status still to be determined.

