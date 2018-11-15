Rick Zamperin: Hamilton vs. Winnipeg would be the most intriguing Grey Cup final

Four teams are one step away from competing for the ultimate prize in Canadian football.

This Sunday, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats visit the Ottawa Redblacks in the Canadian Football League’s Eastern Final while the Calgary Stampeders host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West Final.

The winners will meet in the 106th Grey Cup championship on Nov. 25 in Edmonton and all four potential matchups are mouthwatering.

A Calgary-Ottawa CFL final would pit the two teams with the best records in the league against each other.

Calgary vs. Hamilton would be a repeat of what was an incredibly dramatic championship game in 2014.

An Ottawa-Winnipeg game means we would see two of the hottest teams face off.

But all of those potential matchups would pale in comparison to a Hamilton-Winnipeg Grey Cup final.

The Ticats have not won it all since 1999 while Blue Bombers fans have not celebrated a title since 1990.

Teams from Hamilton and Winnipeg have met in 10 Grey Cup finals, starting with their first meeting in 1935 when the Winnipeg ‘Pegs defeated the Hamilton Tigers 18-12 at Hamilton’s historic AAA Grounds.

Over their 10 meetings in the final, Winnipeg holds a 6-4 edge over Hamilton.

Any of the four matchups would be great but I’d love to see Hamilton vs. Winnipeg, take 11.