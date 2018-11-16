Many businesses in Calgary’s redeveloped Deerfoot City mall already open

The transformation of the old Deerfoot Mall in northeast Calgary is well underway and what a transformation it has been.

Vancouver development company Shape Properties said the mall was virtually gutted to make way for its new project Destination Deerfoot City.

“We cut through the middle,” said Darren Kwiatkowski, executive vice-president for acquisitions and development.

“There’s almost nothing left of the former mall.”

The developer was able to re-purpose some of the old buildings to save costs but it added completely new facades and new stores.

Some the new stores include Cabelas, Canadian Tire and fashion retailer H&M, which will soon set up.

Deerfoot City is also home to The Rec Room, numerous restaurants and a food lodge.

“To date, we have about 700,000 square feet of retail here,” Kwiatkowski said.

“Eighty-three per cent of it is leased; most of the other space is under negotiation.”

That’s not bad considering some of the challenges the project has faced.

Shortly after the company acquired the space, oil prices slumped and Calgary’s downturn hit.

Many businesses across the city have since been closing their doors, not opening new locations.

And then there’s Calgary’s weather, which some say isn’t exactly conducive to an outdoor, open-air retail and restaurant space.

“Yeah, we asked ourselves the same question,” Kwiatkowski admitted.

The developer believes Calgarians can handle the cold. If they don’t like it, he added, they can always slip in to the indoors food lodge, complete with a fireplace.

Global News asked Calgarians what they thought of the new mall and for the most part, opinions were positive.

“It’s nice to have a few more options,” Amanda Simard said. “Especially living up north.”

Others call it a game-changer and added it’s about time Calgary got an outdoor retail, dining and social destination.

The transformation — which to date has cost $250 million — started in 2013 and is expected to take another three-plus years to be completely finished, but a number of stores, restaurants and the food lodge have already opened.