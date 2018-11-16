New $224M bridge announced for Sicamous, B.C.

A new bridge in Sicamous, B.C., will be built, with federal and provincial funding kicking in $224.5 million for the project, politicians announced on Friday afternoon.

The new bridge will replace the existing Bruhn Bridge on the Trans-Canada Highway. According to officials, the Bruhn Bridge has reached the end of its lifespan. Officials also say the new R.W. Bruhn Bridge will offer improved traffic flow and will last for 75 years.

In Sicamous for an announcement on the new bridge. Federal and provincial ministers in town…but the government still hasn’t made a final decision on whether it will be one bridge or two @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/TB8c8mQHPw — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) November 16, 2018

READ MORE: B.C. wants residents’ input on Bruhn Bridge replacement in Sicamous

“Replacing the Bruhn Bridge and widening the highway is important for safety and is integral to our government’s commitment to four-laning the Trans-Canada Highway,” said Claire Trevena, B.C.’s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “We also want to ensure local communities benefit from public infrastructure spending so our Trans Canada upgrades will bring job and training opportunities to people in the region.”

The total investment for the project is $224.5 million in joint funding from the federal and provincial governments. New bridge expected to last 75 years. Here’s a photo from 1948: pic.twitter.com/jyrj1a1W14 — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) November 16, 2018

Before the end of the year, one of two bridge options will be chosen for construction: a five-lane bridge replacement or a four-lane bridge replacement with a new Main Street bridge, both including improvements to the approach to the bridge.

“The Government of Canada recognizes the importance of maintaining safe, efficient and reliable road networks that facilitate the movement of people and goods, link communities and encourage tourism,” said François-Philippe Champagne, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities. “This vital bridge replacement along Highway 1 in Sicamous will ensure residents, tourists and businesses can move safely through the region for years to come.”