Ottawa police raid 2 illicit cannabis shops in second raid this month

The Ottawa police announced Friday that they executed Ontario Cannabis Act warrants at two illicit cannabis shops in the city — one on Merivale Road and one on Clarence Street.

2/3 Illicit cannabis products and proceeds have been seized and a number of people will be charged with numerous provincial offences under the new provincial Cannabis Control Act. They will appear in court at a later date. The investigation continues. — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) November 16, 2018

Ottawa police have yet to release the amount of product ceased or the number of people that were arrested.

According to an Ottawa police spokesperson, the identities of those arrested on Friday will not be released. The spokesperson said that when it comes to identifying those arrested in relation to provincial offences, the service opts not to release the names.

READ MORE: Ottawa police execute two warrants at illicit pot shops, seize product and proceeds

According to police, the Merivale shop was located in the 1000-block. 198 Clarence St. was the location of the other.

This is the second such raid in a month by Ottawa police as the service raided two other shops earlier in November, one on Rideau Street and one on Churchill Avenue in Westboro.

“Any storefronts still operating in Ontario after Oct. 17th are subject to enforcement,” tweeted Ottawa police. “The Ottawa Police continues to work with landlords whose tenants operate cannabis storefronts outside the lisensed (sic) framework.”

Dispensaries which opted to close before the Oct. 17 legalization deadline are eligible for a licence once retail locations become legal in April 2019. Those who opted to stay open will forfeit that eligibility.