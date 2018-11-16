RCMP looking for man after truck was submerged in a Swift Current creek

RCMP is looking for a man after a truck was found partially submerged in a creek in Swift Current.

According to officers, it appears that a red 2014 Dodge truck was southbound on Sixth Avenue NE when it left the roadway, crashed through the east guard rail and came to rest in the water.

The passenger portion of the truck is still currently under water.

RCMP could not locate the driver of the vehicle, but have spoken to the registered owner who confirms they were not driving the truck when it left the road.

RCMP is currently searching for 26-year-old Colton Koop of Swift Current, who may have been in possession of the truck. RCMP is trying to confirm his wellbeing and determine how the truck ended up in the creek.

Anyone with information on Koop’s whereabouts, or with information about the collision is asked to call Swift Current RCMP at 306-778-4870.