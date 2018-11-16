Rotating Canada Post strike returns to Kelowna

For the second time in three weeks, Canada Post employees in Kelowna walked off the job on Friday and set up picket lines.

Since late October, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers has been setting up rotating strikes across the nation to disrupt mail delivery, albeit temporarily. According to the union, the picket lines last just 24 hours in each community.

Kelowna local is on strike as of 09:30am PT, am Friday November 16 – Members: contact your local for more info [https://t.co/gMNdGgYrtg] #canlab #negos2018 pic.twitter.com/UREO6qToQU — cupw (@cupw) November 16, 2018

Friday marked the second time in less than a month where Canada post employees went on strike in Kelowna.

READ MORE: No deal: latest Canada Post offers won’t be put to striking workers as deadline looms

The cities of Victoria, Edmonton, Windsor, Ont., and Halifax were the first places where CUPW employees went on strike, that being Monday, October 22nd. Two days later, on October 24th, CUPW employees in Kelowna set up picket lines. There are approximately 250 postal workers in the Central Okanagan.

According to CUPW, “the strikes are now into their fourth week and touched virtually every Canada Post facility and every Canadian address so far.”