Canada Post workers in Collingwood, Muskoka join rotating strikes

Members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) in Collingwood and Muskoka are among the latest group of employees to walk off the job and take part in the ongoing rotating strikes.

According to a tweet from the union, the workers walked off the job at 8 a.m., Friday.

CUPW represents more than 54,000 postal employees across Canada who are protesting working conditions, job security, forced overtime and other issues.

On Thursday, employees in Midland, Parry Sound and Orillia took part in the strike action, however, workers in these areas have since returned to work.

As of Friday morning, 18 union locals were taking part in the rotating strikes:

Alexandria-Hawkesbury, Ont.

Collingwood, Ont.

Drummond, B.C.

Englehard/New Liskeard/ Kirkland Lake, Ont.

Gaspe, Que.

Goose Bay, N.L.

Granby, Que.

Hearst, Ont.

Kamloops, B.C.

Labrador City-Wabush, N.L.

Muskoka, Ont.

Napanee, Ont.

Pembroke, Ont.

Penticton, B.C.

Quesnel, B.C.

Rimouski, Que.

Vernon, B.C.

Williams Lake, B.C.

The rotating strikes began on Oct. 22, and have now impacted operations in more than 150 communities across the country.

According to Canada Post, mail will not be delivered or picked up in the impacted areas during the strike activity.

As a result, Canada Post is warning customers they may see delays of several days.

An updated list of locals participating in the rotating strikes can be found on the CUPW website.

Napanee, Pembroke, Englehart / New Liskeard / Kirkland Lake, Hearst, Muskoka, Collingwood and Alexandria-Hawkesbury (ON) locals are on strike as of 8am ET, Nov 9 – Members: contact your local for more info [https://t.co/gMNdGgYrtg] #canlab #negos2018 pic.twitter.com/bVGZ3v03Z9 — cupw (@cupw) November 9, 2018

Orillia, Perry Sound, Midland, Guelph, Oshawa and Brantford (ON) locals are no longer on strike #canlab #negos2018 pic.twitter.com/i17PeRlNCE — cupw (@cupw) November 9, 2018