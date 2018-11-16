Hamilton ready for Santa Claus parade

Hamilton is prepared for the annual visit from Santa Claus to kick off the season.

The fun gets underway Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 at 4:30 PM.

For the second year in a row there is a new parade route.

It will travel along Bay from Stuart to York Boulevard — pass by First Ontario Centre to James North and at Straughan it will head over to Bayfront Park.

The route was changed in 2017 because of the costs of permits and in anticipation of LRT construction.

There’s all the classics to see from marching bands to floats, including the CHML Children’s Fund, and of course, Santa himself getting you ready for the Christmas season.

Don’t forget mittens, hot chocolate and a letter for the Jolly Ol’ Elf.

All the road closures are available at Hamilton.ca