Christmas season begins at Hamilton City Hall

It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas at Hamilton City Hall.

The city’s annual Christmas tree arrived Monday morning on a flatbed trailer.

A crane has lifted it into place in the city hall forecourt.

Mr. & Mrs.Claus are making an appearance in #HamOnt this year at the Hamilton Santa Claus Parade so come on down and give the most famous couple a warm welcome!https://t.co/NzFIhMQCqc — 900 CHML (@AM900CHML) November 5, 2018

The Hamilton Santa Claus Parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 17, starting at 4:30 p.m.

The parade will start at the corner of Barton and Bay streets, head south on Bay, east on York Boulevard and north on James, finishing at the corners of James and Barton streets.

This year's Hamilton Santa Claus Parade will start at the corners of Bay St North and Barton St West. It will head south on Bay St N then east on York Blvd, then proceed north on James St N and will end at the corners of James St N and Barton St East. #SANTASINTHEHAMMER pic.twitter.com/hLFZDIt1nj — Hamilton Santa (@HamOntSanta) October 18, 2018