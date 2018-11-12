Christmas season begins at Hamilton City Hall

It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas at Hamilton City Hall.
The city’s annual Christmas tree arrived Monday morning on a flatbed trailer.
A crane has lifted it into place in the city hall forecourt.
The Hamilton Santa Claus Parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 17, starting at 4:30 p.m.
The parade will start at the corner of Barton and Bay streets, head south on Bay, east on York Boulevard and north on James, finishing at the corners of James and Barton streets.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.